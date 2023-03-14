Jana Sena will form the government in future, people should stop thinking on caste lines and value those who stand for ethics like me: Pawan Kalyan 

March 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party would one day form the government having gone through the rough and tumble of politics during the last 10 years and getting stronger with each blow suffered by it during what he called a treacherous journey.

He said he was undeterred by his own defeat in two Assembly constituencies in the 2019 elections and would continue to pursue the goals for which he had drawn inspiration from the likes of Pingali Venkaiah, Potti Sriramulu and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was dividing society on the lines of caste, he alleged, and insisted that he entered politics to unite all classes and not to exploit them to achieve personal goals, and stressed on the need for the domination of a single caste in the State to end.

He exhorted Muslims to trust the Jana Sena-BJP alliance, while assuring them that he would snap ties with its ally if they come under attacks, and asking why they would not mind Mr. Jagan ‘placating the powerful leaders in Delhi’ when seeing the JSP-BJP combine through the prism of a religion.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting organised at Machilipatnam in Krishna district on the occasion of the JSP’s 10th formation day, Mr. Kalyan said it was the people who bore the consequences of policies and laws made by their elected representatives and they were being pushed to a stage where they might resort to ‘civil disobedience’ against what they were enduring over the last four years.

He pointed out that he took the bold step of setting up the party a decade ago to strive for a casteless society and a society where the people’s representatives sacrificed their selfish agenda and do real good to those who elected them.

Mr. Kalyan asserted that he would not be sold out for a ‘package’ and was instead trying to win back their confidence, having tasted defeat at their hands in the general elections earlier, and vowed to work like a ‘coolie’ if given power.

While advising people to shed the feelings of caste, he questioned what was the use in installing statues of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga and religiously garlanding them after failing to protect him from those who got him eliminated as part of their political agenda. “I came to remove the backwardness in every caste and labelling me as a Kapu wedded to the cause of my community is nothing but showing my character in poor light”, he stated.

He called upon the electorate, particularly the middle classes and the literate, to not sell their votes in 2024 and the Reddys to not vote for Mr. Jagan because he belonged to their community.