Jana Sena to support agitation against VSP sale

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2021 00:36 IST

‘Party has waited patiently all these days and it’s time for direct action’

Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that it is time the agitation against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) taken forward and that party president Pawan Kalyan will visit the city next month to extend his support to the cause.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has discussed the privatisation issue with the BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought revocation of the decision. We hope that the BJP-led Central government will take a good decision so that the employment opportunities of the people of the State are not affected,” Mr. Manohar told the media here on Tuesday.

He said that the JSP had waited patiently all these days and would now switch to direct action.

“There is no need for a compromise on the VSP issue. The plant is linked to the history of the region. So it should not be seen as any other PSUs when it comes to the policy of privatisation. The Centre has to revoke its decision. Many of the people who were displaced during the establishment of the VSP are yet to get jobs. Some political parties are playing a double game on the issue,” said Mr. Manohar.

Taking a swipe at the YSRCP government, Mr. Manohar said that the State had been facing many problems since Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office of the Chief Minister. “The JSP is firm on its stand pertaining to the agitation of Amaravati farmers unlike the other political parties, which are afraid to take on the ruling party,” he said.

Local body polls

Referring to the local body polls, Mr. Manohar accused the YSRCP of using force to make the elections unanimous. “The JSP has a good support of the people, especially women. But, the YSRCP used police force to work in its favour,” he said and claimed that the movement launched by the JSP on roads riddled with potholes was a success.

Replying to a query as to why the JSP took time to make its stand clear on the VSP issue , Mr. Manohar said: “You have waited so long. Wait for some more time and you would see how Mr. Pawan Kalyan is taking up the issue.”

Replying to another query, he denied that there was lack of coordination among the JSP leaders and workers. “We are a small party trying to strengthen it from the grassroots level, as part of which meetings and membership drives are being held across the State,” he said.