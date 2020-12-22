Jana Sena opposes Divi’s pharma unit in Kakinada

KAKINADA

22 December 2020 01:57 IST

Party gives 10-day ultimatum to govt. to scrap the project

Jana Sena Party Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar on Monday announced that the party would extend legal aid to those fighting against the pharma unit proposed by Divi’s Laboratories Limited in Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Manohar said the State government would be given a ten-day deadline to scrap the pharma project.

“Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will launch the battle against the project, if the State government does not scrap the project by the December-end. In 2018, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a call to break the walls of the pharma project on the site. Now, he is allowing the same project on hundreds of acres of land,” said Mr. Manohar.

Mr. Manohar demanded that the government announce cancellation of the ‘hazardous project’ for the welfare of the fishermen and farmers.