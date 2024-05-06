Jagan to address Memantha Siddham public meeting at Ichchapuram on May 7

May 06, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address a public meeting at Ichchapuram as part of his Memantha Siddham bus yatra on May 7 (Tuesday).

Party leaders said that the Ichchapuram Assembly constituency holds a lot of importance for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he culminated his Praja Sankalpa padayatra in January 2019 here. Though the YSRCP registered a clean sweep in the Assembly elections held a few months later (April 2019) by winning 151 of the total 175 seats, the Ichchapuram constituency remained in the kitty of the TDP. TDP candidate Bendalam Ashok defeated YSRCP’s Piriya Sairaj with a margin of 7,431 votes. The YSRCP has fielded Mr. Sairaj’s wife and former ZP chairperson Piriya Vijaya who will take on MLA Bendalam Ashok this time.

A.P. Maritime Board chairman Kayala Venkat Reddy is supervising the arrangements for the public meeting of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Mr. Ashok who won in 2014 and 2019 has failed to develop the constituency. The YSRCP government has spent nearly ₹1,700 crore on the development of this constituency. The Chief Minister’s public meeting will strengthen our vote bank and ensure victory of the party with a comfortable majority,” Mr. Venkat Reddy told the media here.

“The YSRCP government has constructed a kidney research centre at Palasa and launched water supply scheme to ensure the supply of safe drinking water for 710 villages to check the kidney disease in the Uddanam region. These initiatives will help us win the elections,” he said.

YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas said that people would bless the YSRCP with an overwhelming majority in Ichchapuram. YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak said that TDP, despite its consecutive wins, had ignored Ichchapuram.

