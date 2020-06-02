Jagan resorting to autocratic rule: JC

ANANTAPUR

02 June 2020 00:09 IST

‘CM does not even listen to his Cabinet colleagues’

Former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy has alleged that the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to autocratic rule in the State.

Participating in a programme organised to mark the 24th death anniversary of former President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy on Monday, Mr. Diwakar Reddy said Mr. Jagan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listens only to him.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mr. Jagan is taking all decisions unilaterally and he is not even listening to his Cabinet colleagues,” he said after garlanding a statue of Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

Accusing Mr. Jagan of misusing the massive mandate given by the people in the last general elections, the former MP said, “Mr. Jagan has been taking decisions, not adhering to democratic norms. He is even ignoring the decisions given by courts.”

SEC case

Referring to the delay in reinstating N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) as directed by the High Court, Mr. Diwakar Reddy said there was no wrong in the State government planning to appeal against the High Court order. “The government should allow Mr. Ramesh Kumar to continue in the post,” he observed.