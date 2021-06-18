Jagan releases job calendar for the year 2021-22

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the job calendar, at his camp office on Friday.

GUNTUR

18 June 2021 21:51 IST

State government to fill up 10,143 posts this calendar year

The government has unveiled a job calendar for the year 2021-22 with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promising that the State government will fill 10,143 vacant posts, as promised in the election manifesto.

The decision will help aspirants to plan their preparation and give their best to various competitive examinations.

“I am happy to start yet another programme which will secure a future for our young men and women. This job calender will give an idea about the exact month and date of the job notifications. We will also ensure that the entire process is done in a transparent way without corruption or discrimination or the involvement of middlemen. The recruitment will be based on the marks obtained in the written test conducted by the government without any interview process,” said Mr. Jagan.

Recalling the massive job creation done over two years ago, Mr. Jagan said that almost over one lakh jobs were created within four months of forming the government, and the government had filled 6.03 lakh jobs during the last two years, which included 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in the village and ward secretariats.

He said the volunteer system was brought in to increase the sense of service among the unemployed youth, and thus recruited 2.50 lakh youngsters as volunteers. Of the total 6.03 lakh jobs created, 1.84 lakh were created on a regular basis, 3.99 lakh were outsourced and 19,701 were on contract basis.

The State government had hiked the salaries for 7.02 lakh jobs who were paid a meagre amount in the previous government.

Unlike the previous government, where brokers were more involved in outsourcing appointments, the present government had brought APCOS to keep transparency in the recruitments and payments, and giving no room for middlemen or corruption. In spite of having a ₹3,500 crore burden, APSRTC had been merged with the State government , where the lives of 51,387 RTC employees had been secured, the Chief Minister said. He said that the job market would be expanded with the decentralisation and more jobs will be created at the village level itself.

TDP slammed

Mr. Jagan slammed the previous government for not keeping the election promise of providing a job to each household, and leaving the unemployed youth in the lurch by not paying the promised unemployment allowance. He said that N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to fill 1.4 lakh vacant posts listed in the election manifesto, but in reality the manifesto itself was dumped.

Mr. Jagan criticised Mr. Naidu for failing to create jobs to youth in the private sector by securing Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in his previous rule and flayed the TDP chief for accepting a special package offered by the Central government and mortgaged state benefits to escape from the cash-for-vote case.