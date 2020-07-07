Jagan reaches Idupulapaya

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving a pencil art portrait of himself and his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, on his arrival at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

KADAPA

07 July 2020 23:19 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached his family estate at Idupulapaya here on Tuesday, a day ahead of the birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on Wednesday (July 8).

As part of his two-day visit to his home district, Mr. Reddy reached the Kadapa airport at 4.36 p.m. He then took a chopper and reached Idupulapaya at 4.50 pm.

The Chief Minister was given a ceremonial reception by district in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and MLAs M. Mallikarjuna Reddy, R. Sivaprasad Reddy, M. Sudheer Reddy, K. Srinivasulu, and Raghurami Reddy, and Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Joint Collector M. Gouthami and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally wished all the party leaders and family members who received him on his arrival.