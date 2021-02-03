Jagan moots ‘Rythu Bharosa police stations’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a review meeting on the Disha Act, at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

03 February 2021 06:20 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted ‘Rythu Bharosa police station’ in every district.

During a review meeting on the Disha Act on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the police should stand by the farmers who were victims of frauds in the sale of seed and fertilizers, and who were cheated by the commission agents at the market yards.

“I am thinking of how the police system works for the farmers and ensure that they are not taken for a ride by the traders,” the Chief Minister said.

“To begin with, set up a help desk for farmers on the lines of the one for women, and later think of integrating the Rythu Bharosa Kendras with the police stations. I want the officers to work out the modalities and come with a proper action plan,” he said.