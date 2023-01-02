ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is responsible for Guntur incident, says Atchannaidu 

January 02, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Atchannaidu suggested that the incident could be averted if the government provided adequate security at the venue where ' Janatha clothes’ and ‘ Sankrathi Kanuka’ were distributed by the private charitable institution, which obtained prior permission from the police.

V. Raghavendra

TDP State President K. Atchannaidu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu held the State government responsible for the death of three women in a stampede that took place at an event organised by Vuyyuru Foundation in Guntur on January 1. 

The government apparently shirked its duty to make proper security arrangements and manage the crowd when so many people were attending the programme, in which former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu participated as the chief guest some time before a sudden rush for the goodies offered by Vuyyuru Foundation resulted in commotion. 

Mr. Atchannaidu pointed out that the TDP government had provided enough security for the Padayatra taken out by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the leader of the Opposition.

Some Ministers shifted the blame (in the Guntur incident) on to the TDP notwithstanding the fact that a quick response to the unfolding situation would have prevented the tragedy. 

Mr. Atchannaidu expressed regret that the YSR Congress Party’s social media wing cast doubts on the cause of the stampede before it could be ascertained by the police. 

“The death of eight persons in Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Kandukur was also due to the failure of police,” he added. 

