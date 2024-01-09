Jagan finalises three YSRCP candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

January 09, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

With the tenure of its three Rajya Sabha members ending, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has reportedly finalised the candidates for the election. Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to field an SC candidate and the names will be announced soon. The party gave priority to the candidates belonging to Backward Classes (BCs) communities last time.

According to party sources, the names of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) former Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Golla Babu Rao have been finalised and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would announce the names shortly.

Mr. Babu Rao is repesenting Payakaraopet SC Constituency as the MLA, while Mr. Subba Reddy, maternal uncle of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, served as a Lok Sabha member between 2014 and 2019. He was made the Chairman of TTD, a post equivalent to a Cabinet Minister in 2019. He served as the TTD Chairman for two consecutive terms (four years).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the terms of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and C.M. Ramesh and YSRCP MP Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy will also end shortly. They were elected to the Rajya Sabha six years ago.

In 2022, the YSRCP sent four MPs to Rajya Sabha. Of them, V. Vijay Sai Reddy was already an MP, while S. Niranjan, Beeda Mastan Rao and R. Krsihnaiah were nominated to the Rajya Sabha from the State on the YSRCP ticket for the first time. With these mnembers, the YSRCP’s strength in Rajya Sabha rose to nine.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Mr. Srinivaslu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, MLAs K. Parthasarathy and V.R. Eliza and others at his camp office a day ago to discuss the issues related to constituency in-charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.