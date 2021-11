Jagan, Assembly Speaker and others pay tributes to Ambedkar

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tribute to statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as part of the Constitution Day. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Vijayawada

26 November 2021 23:49 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Assembly Committee Hall on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Moshen Raju also paid floral tributes Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, S.B. Amzath Basha, Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Ministers Pinepi Viswarup, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Taneti Vanitha, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Adimulapu Suresh, Seediri Appalraju, Vellampalli Srinivas, Muttamsetti Srinivas, Ch Venu Gopala Krishna, Perni Venkatramaiah, Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu MPs, MLAs and MLCs also payed tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion.

