JAC to step up stir against privatisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant

January 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NELLORE

The Joint Action committee against privatisation of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPS) has resolved to step up agitation, which will complete 365 days on January 21(Saturday).

Addressing the media in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh on January 18(Wednesday), Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) SPSR Nellore district Secretary G. Srinivasulu said participation of all workers in the stir is important to protect the public sector power plant, whose capacity had been increased to 2400 mw with the commissioning of the 800 mw third unit recently.

Following the protracted struggle, the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation and the State government had slowed down on the privatisation of operation and maintenance, committee leader Mohan Rao said the workers of the SDSTPS, however, would have to keep their stir alive to ensure that the proposal was shelved on a permanent basis.

Communist Party of India(Marxist) district secretary M. Ramesh said all sections of people should back the stir by the SDSTPS workers as handing over of the power plant to a private player meant hefty hike in power tariff, much against the interests of the common people.

Uncertain future stared at the displaced people, who were promised jobs in the public sector unit in return for parting with their land, felt CPI district secretary D.Ankaiah.

