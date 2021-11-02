It’s YSR Congress’ turn to demand de-recognition of TDP

New Delhi

02 November 2021 18:27 IST

MPs’ delegation meets Kovind to complain against TDP’s ‘unruly conduct’

In the ugly contest going on between the two Andhra Pradesh political parties, a day after the TDP moved the Election Commission demanding de-recognition of the YSR Congress (YSRC) as a political party, the YSR Congress met President Ram Nath Kovind with a similar demand against the TDP.

The delegation of MPs was led by Rajya Sabha floor leader Vijayasai Reddy. The party submitted a four- page memorandum detailing their chargseheet against the TDP. It demanded that the TDP be de-recognised because of its “unruly conduct” which the YSRC claimed has “damaged the democratic process”.

The YSRC’s primary allegation is that the TDP has been abusing and maligning their party, especially Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The delegation also submitted ‘video evidence’ of the instances where Mr. Reddy has been attacked by the TDP.

Advertising

Advertising

It all began with the comments of TDP spokesperson K. Pattabhiram on October 19 in Guntur. The YSRC shared a video which shows Mr. Pattabhiram using expletives against the Chief Minister. The TDP has also alleged that Mr. Reddy’s Government is complicit in illegal drug trade.

“The deliberate and malicious acts committed by the representatives of the TDP with the aim of outraging the dignity of constitutional functionaries, fomenting violent chaos and anarchy within the region and impairing the political stability deserve severe public condemnation and strict disciplinary action,” the YSRC memorandum read.