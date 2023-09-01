ADVERTISEMENT

IT officials took Mumbai-based bullion trader into custody at Gannavaram Airport

September 01, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Trilodkar was under IT-scanner for the last few days

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly took a bullion trader, Trilodkar Snehar, of Mumbai, into custody at Gannavaram Airport, in Krishna district on Friday.

The jewel trader came to Vijayawada, via. Hyderabad, on a private flight. Sleuths of the IT Department, who waited at the Gannavaram Airport picked up Trilodkar.

However, there were no seizures from the bullion trader, sources said. Mr. Tirlodkar was under IT radar since few days.

The Gannavaram Airport police and the Krishna district police confirmed the action of the IT sleuths at the airport on Friday.

