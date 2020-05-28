Is TDP looking to mend fences with BJP?

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2020 23:12 IST

In a political resolution at Mahanadu, it extends issue-based support to NDA govt.

After parting ways with the BJP and walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Centre in 2018, the TDP on Thursday asserted that it would extend “issue-based support” to the Central government.

The TDP would function as a “regional party with national spirit” in the days to come even while fighting against the “anti-people policies of the State government.”

Advertising

Advertising

‘UPA 2 corrupt’

Strikingly, the TDP also alleged that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance-2 government was involved in “deep-rooted corruption.”

Adopting a political resolution at Mahanadu, its annual conclave, the TDP said it would accord priority to the interests of the State.

“The TDP has always been in the forefront in protecting the federal spirit whenever it came under attack,” the resolution said.

“This is not election time. This is the time for reconstruction of the nation and the State. The COVID-19 has thrown a challenge. The need of the hour is to revive the economy. The political parties and people have to respond to the situation. Irrespective of political affiliations, we need to dedicate ourselves for the progress of the nation and the State,” the resolution stated, and added, “Let’s oppose political vendetta and fight against harassment and intimidation to put back the systems on track.”

The TDP also dropped enough hints that it was against destruction of systems. “Full-fledged majority given by people is not for destroying the systems,” the TDP said in an oblique reference to the BJP at the Centre.

The resolution assumed significance in the wake of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to build bridges with the BJP in the recent past.

Mr. Naidu showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team on various occasions after imposition of lockdown.

Mr. Modi apparently reciprocated by phoning up Mr. Naidu, who sought his appointment.