IRCTC to run Swadeshi Darshan Tourist package train (WITH PHOTO)

August 10, 2022 22:41 IST

The package includes visit to Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag Sangam, says DGP Kishore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will organise Mahalaya Pindapradanam Yatra. The yatra will commence in September this year from Secunderabad, and tourists can board the special train in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

Interested tourists can contact over mobile phone numbers 8287932312 or 9701360675. Tourists can have more information on the tour by visiting www.irctctourism.com, said IRCTC Deputy General Manager (DGM-Tourism Department) G.P. Kishore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Briefing the details of the package to the media here on Wednesday, the DGM said the Mahalaya Pindapradanam Yatra – SCZSD03 would begin from Secunderabad on September 15, at 5 a.m.

Tourists could opt for sleeper class (standard) at ₹14,485 per head, and the charges for comfort (AC 3 tier) is ₹18,785 per each passenger. The tour includes Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag Sangam, Mr. Kishore said.

IRCTC Area Manager Praveen Kumar said the IRCTC would offer AC and non-AC rooms in hotels, breakfast and meals and road transportation on sharing basis. Tour escort and security would be provided to all the tourists, he said.

The DGM said that IRCTC was also offering weekly tour packages — Vijaya Govindam and Sai Sannidhi packages — from Vijayawada and Rajahmundry to Tirumala. Tiruchanur and Shani Signapur, Shirdi.

The weekly tourist train package would cost ₹3,410 from Vijayawada, ₹3,690 from Rajahmundry for Vijaya Govindam (Tirumala and Tiruchanur); and ₹4,850 for Sai Sannidhi (Shani Signapur, Shirdi), Mr. Praveen Kumar added. Later, the IRCTC officials released the tariff package at their office, located in Vijayawada Railway Station.