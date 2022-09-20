Investments worth ₹91,000 crore in discussion stage, says Industries Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath has said that investments worth ₹91,129 crore are in the discussion stage. Investments worth ₹27,840 crore have materialised between January 2020 and June 2022 by the establishment of large, mega and MSME units.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Amarnath said 99 large and mega units and 35,181 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises invested in the State since June 2019.

He said 2.73 lakh people had been provided employment and more 2.04 lakh would be given jobs in the future.

When TDP MLAs, including Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav, asked if there was any proposal to return the land allocated to Lepakshi Knowledge Park in Anantapur district to the farmers, the Minister said the government cannot take a decision as the matter was sub judice.

Mr. Amarnath said 8,844.01 acres of land, including 3,032.83 acres of government land and 5,811.18 acres of DKT (Darakastu Land), was allotted to the Lekpakshi Knowledge Hub Private Ltd., and in 2014 the government had cancelled the allotment due to non-implementation of the project and violation of the conditions.

The project proponent had challenged the cancellation before the High Court and also the said the land was attached by the Enforcement Directorate. “Hence, no decision is possible at this stage,” he said.