Inter-caste couple die by suicide as parents object to marriage in Kurnool

April 08, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a goods train at the outer signal of Tungabadra railway station in Mantralayam mandal. Their bodies were found on Monday, April 8.

According to the police, Venkatesh (20) of Rachhumarri village of Mantrarlayam mandal and Nandini (19) of Mantralayam town have been in a relationship for two years. Since both their parents objected to their marriage as they belonged to two different castes, the duo resorted to the extreme step.

The government railway police (GRP) reached the spot and shifted the bodies from the railway tracks to the government area hospital at Adoni for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can Dial 100 for help.

