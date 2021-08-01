VIZIANAGARAM

01 August 2021 23:10 IST

Parvatipuram Sub-Collector Bhawna will hold an inquiry on August 6 in her office over fake caste certificates which reportedly helped three persons to get government jobs.

Following a complaint received from Chintapalli Rambabu of Bobbili, she directed Parvatipuram revenue officials, teachers Datti Sridevi, Palli Sirisha and Ward Welfare Secretary Palli Pavan Kumar, who allegedly obtained BC-C certificates from revenue officials to secure the jobs, to attend the inquiry.

