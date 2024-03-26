Inordinate delay in finalising candidates irk Congress leaders of North Andhra region

March 26, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Several Congress leaders of North Andhra region were unhappy with the inordinate delay in finalising candidates for both Parliament and Assembly seats of North Andhra region and other parts of the State. Although, other parties selected candidates for almost all segments, Congress is yet to announce its names. It led to dissatisfaction among the seat aspirants who had officially applied and submitted their applications in Vijayawada.

They also met Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and urged her to give priority to the existing leaders, since they had sacrificed their political career for the last ten years after the division of A.P. which led to debacle of the party following the 2014 general elections.

“The party is keen to give tickets to former MLAs and others who could not get tickets in YSRCP and TDP. It hurts a lot. The first and foremost priority should be given for the leaders who are loyal to the party,” said a leader on a condition of anonymity.

