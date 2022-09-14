Andhra Pradesh: Initiatives taken by State appreciated at Bureau of Energy Efficiency international conference

Jonathan Demenge, Head of Cooperation at the Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project, complimenting AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy at the international conference on building energy efficiency in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The adoption of energy-efficienct technologies by the State government in its Pedalandariki Illu housing project caught the attention of delegates at the International Conference and Exhibition on Building Energy Efficiency being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in Delhi on the theme ‘Augmenting Nature by Green Affordable New Habitat’.

The delegates enquired about Andhra Pradesh’s energy-efficient housing programme and expressed the opinion that it would help in improving the living standards of beneficiaries.

AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy told the participants that the energy efficiency measures would not only provide cost-effective houses to the low income groups but also create a healthier environment in the houses apart from saving electricity.

He said the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) of Government of India has come forward to supply energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries at low prices. Besides, the State government proposed to provide energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries of 28.30 lakh affordable houses in a phased manner.

In A.P., the domestic sector alone consumed around 17,514 Million Units (28%) out of the total energy demand of 60,943 MU in FY 2021-22. Keeping this in view, the government contemplated implementing energy efficiency measures in residential buildings, for which it formulated a code.

Further, quoting from a report submitted to the government by Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said the government was spending ₹10,251 crore on CC roads, ₹7,990 crore on electricity and Internet facility, ₹7,337 crore on the construction of drains, ₹4,130 crore on water supply and ₹5,204 crore on other infrastructure.

The SECM requested BEE to give incentives to energy efficiency and green building sector stakeholders who were following the Energy Conservation Building Code in order to achieve the programme objectives.

BEE Director General Abhay Bakre and Director Saurabh Diddi lauded the State government’s initiatives.

Jonathan Demenge , Head of Cooperation (New Delhi) at the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, who is overseeing the support extended by the Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project to A.P.’s energy efficiency programmes, appreciated the work being done. International Energy Agency representative Michael Oppermann hailed the housing programme.