India’s maritime strength plays a crucial role in achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar

February 22, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar has said that “protection of global supply chains, avoiding of deeper regional tensions and exploitation of blue economy” are global concerns that can no longer be ignored.

Mr. Dhankar was speaking after inaugurating an international maritime seminar organised as part of MILAN-2024 by the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) base on Thursday.

The seminar, with the theme, ‘Partners across oceans: collaboration, synergy, growth’, featured an array of presentations and discussions.

Papers presented by speakers from 12 nations delved into critical areas such as economic growth, maritime security, capacity building, climate change mitigation, blue economy initiatives, and sustainable development of maritime infrastructure.

Addressing the seminar, where delegates from friendly foreign navies participated, Mr. Dhankar said, “MILAN is certainly turning out to be a delivery platform for meaningful dialogue and deliberations to tackle the future challenges.”

Scrupulous adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), was imperative, essential, and the only way for the peaceful coexistence and sustainable use of maritime resources, he said.

“Milan is a Hindi word, meaning a sublime meeting of the mind, heart and soul. In 2015, SAGAR, an acronym for ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’, was initiated,” he said.

At the East Asia Summit in 2019, the initiative was further promoted through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) with focus on the seven pillars of maritime security — Maritime Ecology, Maritime Resources, Capacity Building and Resource Sharing, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation, Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, he said.

“India is the fifth largest global economy. By the turn of the decade, India will be the third largest, ahead of Japan and Germany. We have set our sights on becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 though Viksit Bharat initiative. India’s maritime strength will be critical to our marathon to 2047,” Mr. Dhankar observed.

“Maritime boundaries are not mere lines on a map, these are the lifelines of nations, channels, through which commerce flows, connecting economies and fostering growth,” Mr. Dhankar said.

The seminar stood as a testament to the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the global maritime community. Through meaningful dialogue and partnership, participants strived to pave the way for a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous maritime realm, he concluded.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Harikumar, naval chiefs of the friendly foreign countries, ambassadors, and high commissioners participated.

