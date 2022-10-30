India made progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty: former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan

ADVERTISEMENT
India has made momentous progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty, which has almost reduced by half to 27.5 % during 2005-06 and 2015-16 due to progress of the poorest. Within the next 10 years, the number of poor people in India fell by more than 270 million, which is a massive achievement,” said former Governor of Reserve Bank of India and renowned economist C. Rangarajan.
Delivering a lecture on India at 75 and beyond, organised by SRM University-AP, Dr. Rangarajan expounded the importance of reform agendas and measures, the subsisting triad of economic policies and the future challenges of progressing into a developed nation.
Students asked questions in an interactive session moderated by S. Ananda Rao and E. K. Sai Sadharma from the Department of Economics.
-
Tamil Nadu
In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels
-
-
ADVERTISEMENT
Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences B. Kamaiah, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.