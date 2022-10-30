India made progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty: former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan

Delivering a lecture on India at 75 and beyond, organised by SRM University-AP, Dr. Rangarajan expounded the importance of reform agendas and measures

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 30, 2022 03:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former RBI governor C. Rangarajan. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

India has made momentous progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty, which has almost reduced by half to 27.5 % during 2005-06 and 2015-16 due to progress of the poorest. Within the next 10 years, the number of poor people in India fell by more than 270 million, which is a massive achievement,” said former Governor of Reserve Bank of India and renowned economist C. Rangarajan.

Delivering a lecture on India at 75 and beyond, organised by SRM University-AP, Dr. Rangarajan expounded the importance of reform agendas and measures, the subsisting triad of economic policies and the future challenges of progressing into a developed nation.

Students asked questions in an interactive session moderated by S. Ananda Rao and E. K. Sai Sadharma from the Department of Economics.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences B. Kamaiah, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app