Vice-Chancellor calls for in-depth study of tribal culture, languages and food

Three-day national study camp on ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Universities’ gets under way

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 30, 2022 22:45 IST

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani presenting a book on tribal issues to Gangadhar Mehar University V-C N. Nagaraju in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

Central Tribal University-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Friday said that in-depth research on tribal culture, tradition and medicines needed to be done so that the rich knowledge could be preserved for the next generations.

Speaking at the three-day national study camp on ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Universities’ jointly organised by the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Bengaluru, Central Tribal University-AP and SITAM College of Vizianagaram, he said that the lifestyle and languages of tribal people were different from other areas.

Gangadhar Mehar University-Sambalpur (Odisha) Vice-Chancellor V. Nagaraju, Karnataka Sahitya Academy president B.V. Vasant Kumar, SITAM College director Majji Sasibhusana Rao and others requested Professor Kattimani to collect data from all States for further research on tribals.

Ranchi University professor Naga H. Hubi, Rani Channamma University Associate Professor Kavita Kusugal and others were present. Professors of several other universities will take part in deliberations on Saturday and Sunday also, according to organisers.

