Importance of basic science stressed

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 February 2021 20:45 IST

Three-week online Faculty Development Programme gets under way

A three-week online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for Science Engineering and Arts (SEA) faculty was kick-started jointly by Andhra University and Ambedkar University, Delhi, to mark National Science Day, here on Sunday.

Director, NBRI - CSIR Lucknow (National Botanical Research Institute), S.K Barik, who participated as the chief guest, emphasised on the importance of basic science and the research facilities available at the institute. He also spoke about Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman and recalled his works.

National Programme Adviser, National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU), Khodke, spoke about advances in technologies and said that its optimal usage would enhance the skills of the teachers and students.

Amol and Sarma, professors from Ambedkar University, Delhi, spoke on the various online tools available to enhance the teaching learning process.

AU Rector Samata spoke about the various contributions of Sir C.V. Raman. Registrar V. Krishnamohan, Coordinator for FDP K. Raghu Babu and others spoke.

Over 360 persons attended the programme.