‘Houses will be provided to all eligible poor’

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:00 IST

Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju has said that houses will be sanctioned to all eligible poor in the State under the ‘Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki illu’ scheme. The Minister inspected the housing works taken up in Y.S. Jagananna colonies in the housing layouts being developed in Narsipatnam Division on Thursday.

At Darlapudi of S. Rayavaram mandal, the Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about their problems. They told him that shortage of water was hindering the construction of the houses. Mr. Ranganadha Raju directed the Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials to initiate immediate action for supply of water. He also directed the officials concerned to supply sand to the beneficiaries at their site through tractors.

Later, addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was keen on the progress of the poor and weaker sections and was giving top priority for their welfare. All eligible poor people, who do not own a house, would be given a house under the scheme. Sand, cement and iron would be supplied to the beneficiaries and there was no cause for worry. He said that 31 lakh house site pattas were sanctioned under Phase – I and Phase – II in the State as nowhere else in the country.

Payakaraopeta MLA G. Babu Rao said that houses were sanctioned to 236 beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna Colony layout at Darlapudi of S. Rayavaram mandal and 1,233 beneficiaries would be provided houses in 42 acres at PL Puram Layout of Payakaraopeta mandal.