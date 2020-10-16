House boats make a splash in the Godavari

A file photo of a house boat operated by the APTDC from Dindi village in the Vasista, a branch of the Godavari, in East Godavari district.

DINDI (EAST GODAVARI)

16 October 2020 10:55 IST

APTDC obtains permission to operate them in Konaseema from October-end

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has obtained permission from the A.P. Maritime Board to resume the operation of the famed house boats in Vasista, a branch of the Godavari, enabling tourists to explore the serene beauty of the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh.

The boating operations were suspended in September last year following the sinking of a tourist boat in the Godavari in the midst of the Papikonda hills. Later, the State government came up with a set of revised guidelines for boat operations.

APTDC Divisional Manager (East and West Godavari Districts) Thota Veera Narayana told The Hindu that they are geared up to resume operations. “We have obtained the permission to operate two house boats in the Vasista at Dindi. We have already prepared the ground to resume the operation of the house boats mostly likely by October-end. Necessary facilities have been provided in the boats and all precautions will be taken. Required repairs have also been done to the house boats,” he said.

“On the business front, we are hoping that the house boats will give a boost to tourism in the Konaseema region,” Mr. Veera Narayana said.

‘Fully fit’

“The two boats are kept ready for the operations as they are fully fit. We have already received a communication from higher officials to prepare for boat operations. Most likely, boating will commence on an auspicious day immediately after Dasara (October 25)”, house boats in-charge D. Subba Rao told The Hindu.

The two house boats, each with a seating capacity of 20, are operated from Dindi resort in East Godavari district every day, facilitating tourists to explore the Konaseema and tranquil waters of the Godavari before it empties out into the sea, passing amid lush green canopies of coconut orchids along the banks of the river.

Fare

The boating services are offered to tourists for a seven-hour day trip (₹9,000) or a single day-and-night trip (₹12,000). While most of the bookings are done by families, group bookings are also allowed.

Mr. Subba Rao explained the boating route. “The boat starts at 10 a.m. from Dindi village in Konaseema to cross the Vasista to reach Narsapur in West Godavari. It will be back in Dindi for lunch and then proceed towards Rajole to wind up the seven-hour trip by 6 p.m.”.

For a 24-hour trip, the house boat will be anchored on the waters throughout the night as it is equipped with accommodation facility.