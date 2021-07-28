‘House-arrest of TDP leaders is infringement of democratic rights’

Vijayawada

28 July 2021 00:43 IST

Varla Ramaiah seeks intervention of DGP to ‘restore order’

Accusing the YSRCP government of infringing the democratic and constitutional rights of the elected representatives belonging to the Terlugu Desam Party, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang to initiate measures to restore order.

In a letter to the DGP on Tuesday, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the TDP leaders were being threatened and targeted.

TDP former MLA G.V. Anjeneyulu was served a notice on Tuesday and placed under house arrest to prevent him from taking part in a protest against the imposition of user charges for garbage collection.

“Expressing dissent against anti-people’s policies of the government is a democratic right. It appears that a section of police are competing to impress upon their political bosses by suppressing the dissenting voices across the State,” Mr. Ramaiah alleged in his letter.

Mr. Ramaiah reminded the DGP that the latter had issued a statement on November 28, 2019 that protest was a part of freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution. “I am perplexed as to what part of freedom of speech has changed in the Constitution between 2019 and 2021. If nothing has changed, then why are TDP leaders and cadre served notices and detained whenever a call is given for a protest against anti-people policies of the government?” asked Mr. Ramaiah.

The TDP leader further said that a quick and prompt action by the DGP would help safeguard the democratic and constitutional rights of the elected representatives.

‘Violation of protocols’

Describing the house-arrest of his party leaders as ‘violation of protocols’, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said the such problems was more in the constituencies where the party MLAs won in 2019 elections.

“The TDP candidates elected as sarpanches, members of the MPTCs, ZPTCs and corporators are not getting the due respect. The YSRCP leaders are trampling upon the constitutional rights of the people’s representatives. The ruling party is violating the protocol guidelines to further their political aspirations,” he alleged.

The former Minister further alleged that the officials at all levels were acting as per the whims and fancies of the YSRCP leaders. “The YSRCP government has adopted a dictatorial approach, despite the strictures being passed by the courts against its policies and programmes. False cases are being foisted on those who are questioning the constitutional violations. Alarmingly, the YSRCP leaders are also attacking and destroying the properties of those who are exposing their illegal activities,” he alleged.