Hospitality sector urges government for industry status

VIZIANAGARAM

25 October 2021 22:42 IST

Occupancy rate in hotels hit for second year due to COVID

Hotels and restaurants have urged the State government to ensure industry status for the hospitality sector, which has been facing difficulties with the skyrocketing maintenance costs.

Occupancy ratio has been affected for the second consecutive year with the impact of COVID-19. Till pre-COVID period, the occupancy rate was around 70% and it used to go up to 90% in October and November with the the beginning of marriage season and economic activity during Deepavali.

With the continuous fear of COVID-19, many business persons stopped visiting Vizianagaram district. As many of them prefer to complete transactions through online and video conference calls, the occupancy ratio has not even crossed 50% in October.

“Hospitality sector provides huge employment directly and indirectly. So, the government should look into the issues and ensure industry status for the sector. The status will certainly provide concessions in electricity charges and other charges,” said Gudisa Shivakumar, honorary president of the Vizianagaram Hotels Association. He added that the hundreds of local youngsters would also get jobs when the government and hospitality sector would take up short term training programmes jointly for them.

“The hospitality sector is ready to provide free in-service training for the youngsters when A.P. Skill Development Corporation comes forward with a list of probable candidates,” he added.

The Vizianagaram Hotels Association President G. Srinivasa Rao urged the government to promote tourism spots and major temples of the district by operating buses and vehicles from Visakhapatnam. “Circuit tourism is the best option for providing encouragement to the hospitality sector. The hotels and restaurants will overcome the maintenance cost when visitors flow is good,” he said.

According to him, Vizianagaram Fort, Thatipudi reservoir, Ramateertham Temple, Sri Pydibamba temple, Sri Rama Narayanam, Astalakshmi temple were the suitable places for circuit tourism in Vizianagaram district.