Highest single-day tally since mid-December reported in A.P.

24 March 2021 00:55 IST

E. Godarvari tally crosses 1.25 lakh with 168 new cases

The State reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 492 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. It was the highest single-day tally this year so far and also in the past three months since the third week of December last year.

The toll increased to 7,193 and the death rate remains at 0.80%. The cumulative tally jumped to 8,94,536 and the number of recoveries also increased to 8,84,727. Only 256 patients recovered in the past day and the overall recovery rate came down to 98.90%. There were 2,616 active cases in the State.

Positivity rate

Meanwhile, positivity rate of the tests has been increasing, even as lesser samples were tested over the past few weeks. Between March 17 and 23, 2.24 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate was 1%. Earlier, between March 10 and 16, 2.77 lakh samples were tested and positivity rate 0.49%. Similarly, the positivity rate of the 2.95 lakh samples tested between March 3 and 9 was only 0.27%.

In the past day, 33,634 samples were tested and 1.46% of them turned positive. It was the highest positivity rate in the past 100 days. The overall positivity rate of the 1.48 crore samples tested further decreased to was 6.04%.

EG tally

Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported one COVID death each in the past day.

Meanwhile, East Godavari which led the districts in daily tallies for months has again reported 168 new infections, highest single-day tally by any district in months. With this, East Godavari's infection tally crossed 1.25 lakh. It is the only district with more than one lakh cases in the State.

It is followed by Krishna (63), Chittoor (56), Guntur (47), Visakhapatnam (46), Anantapur (29), Nellore (22), Kurnool (20), Prakasam (12), West Godavari (12), Srikakulam (10), Kadapa (5) and Vizianagaram (2).

Chittoor now has 507 active cases while East Godavari and Krishna have 466 and 308 active cases respectively. The three districts together have nearly 50% of the State's active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,034), West Godavari (94,421), Chittoor (88,496), Guntur (76,348),Anantapur (68,041), Nellore (62,649), Prakasam (62,308), Kurnool (61,185), Visakhapatnam (60,530), Kadapa (55,569), Krishna (49,434), Srikakulam (46,399) and Vizianagaram (41,227).