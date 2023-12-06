High-speed winds continue till late in the night, Bapatla district plunges into darkness

December 06, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Bapatla

Homes covered with tin roof sheets and asbestos and overhead tanks were seen flying in the air, as one drove down the deserted roads passing through the coastal villages such as Suryalanka in the Bapatla district where the severe cyclonic storm Michaung made its landfall on December 6 afternoon.

High-velocity winds continued till late in the night in most parts of Bapatla district forcing people to remain indoors.

As there was no power, almost the entire district was plunged into darkness, and communication was cut off to Bapatla district as there was no mobile phone network due to the calamity.

Almost all the roads in Chebrolu, Ponnur, Gopapuram and other places were deserted before and after the cyclone hit the coast near Bapatla.

Police arranged pickets as a precautionary measure. Many fishermen families were shifted to the relief camps and cyclone shelters.

“We arranged food, drinking water, milk, eggs, biscuits and blankets for about 30 villagers in Suryalanka Cyclone Shelter. The camp will continue till the rainfall recedes and receive orders from the district officers,” said Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) P. D. S. Sharatchandra Babu, who is the flood duty officer at Suryalanka.

“As our house was damaged due to rains, officials brought our family to the cyclone shelter. The staff are supplying food and milk to us,” a fisherman, Palaiah said.

“Even after five hours after the cyclone crossed the coast, very high speed winds are blowing. So we are staying indoors,” said Gopi of Suryalanka.

