High Court dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petitions in scam cases

October 09, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The HC also turned down Mr. Naidu’s plea for bail in the case related to violence that took place at Angallu village in Annamayya district during his tour of irrigation projects in August, 2023

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Justice K. Suresh Reddy delivered the verdict in the three cases, much to the dismay of Mr. Naidu, his family and the TDP who were all expecting a relief.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu suffered a major setback in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment and FiberNet scam cases as the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) dismissed his anticipatory bail petitions on Monday. 

The HC also turned down Mr. Naidu’s plea for bail in the case related to violence that took place at Angallu village in Annamayya district during his tour of irrigation projects in August, 2023.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy delivered the verdict in the three cases, much to the dismay of Mr. Naidu, his family and the TDP who were all expecting a relief. 

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB Court is likely to hear the prisoner transit warrants issued by CID in the name of Mr. Naidu in the IRR and FiberNet cases after lunch on October 9 in the wake of dismissal of his bail pleas by the HC. 

