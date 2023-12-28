Hectic activity at CM Jagan’s camp office as rejig efforts continue in YSRCP

December 28, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a part of his efforts to rejig the party ahead of the elections in 2024, met a few MLAs and party leaders at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday.

As per information, the regional coordinators who met him were Karanam Dharmasri (Chodavaram), Golla Babu Rao (Payakaraopet), A. Adeep Raj (Pendurthi), Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakhapatnam).

According to sources in the YSRCP, some of these leaders will be dropped, while a few others are likely to be given an alternative seat, either MLA or MP, to contest.

Emmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy and Kadiri MLA P.V. Siddha Reddy are unlikely to be re-nominated. It is said that Mr. Chennakesava Reddy has reportedly told the leadership that he is not inclined to contest, given his age.

It is learnt that Mr. Dharmasri has been asked to contest the Lok Sabha seat from Anakapalli. He will be replaced by Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Mr. Babu Rao is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, and sitting MP from Amalapuram (SC) constituency Chinta Anuradha may be asked to contest from Payakaraopet.

Addressing the media at the CM camp office, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that dissidence “is common in any party before the elections.”

The party had suspended four leaders during the MLC elections as their “behaviour and approach” was not in tune with the party policies and line of thinking.

“If the behaviour of the leaders harm the interests of the party, action will be taken definitely. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not wait until the issue gets beyond his control. Similarly, the prospects of the leaders will be considered, and the party has always adopted a broadminded approach. The YSRCP is in good form, and that is why the leaders are vying for tickets. If there is no competition, one can say that the party is weak,” he said.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said she would adhere to whatever decision the Chief Minister takes.

