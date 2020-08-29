Heavy vehicle driving course for men, women launched

VIJAYAWADA

29 August 2020 21:03 IST

Govt. will pay fee for trainees, says Minister

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah has said that the government aims to provide quality training in heavy vehicle driving to young men and women to meet the demand-supply gap in the State.

He launched a heavy vehicle driving training programme at the RTC complex in Machilipatnam on Saturday. The government wanted to create employment for youth by providing training in heavy vehicle driving across the State. The government would pay the fee on behalf of the trainees.

Even the RTC lacked sufficient number of drivers and the course would help the unemployed get jobs, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The training would be provided to women too, he said, and called upon them to make use of the programme and grab job opportunities in the sector. He said 30% of the jobs in the APSRTC would be reserved for women.

Stone laid

Meanwhile, the Minister laid the foundation stones for works worth ₹77 lakh in Mekavanipalem of Bandar mandal. The government is building a Village Secretariat at a cost of ₹40 lakh, a Rythu Bharosa Kendra at a cost of ₹21.80 lakh and a Health Centre at a cost of ₹15 lakh in the village.