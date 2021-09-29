Heavy inflows cause floods in Srikakulam district

Flood water of Suvarnamukhi river enters Koppara village of Palakonda division in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM/KAKINADA

29 September 2021 01:40 IST

Over 53,000 people lose connectivity with nearby towns; paddy crop damaged in E. Godavari

With heavy inflows from catchment areas following incessant rains, many rivers, including Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Nagavali and others have been in spate since Tuesday.

It has led to heavy flooding in many mandals, including Palakonda, Burja, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam and others. Around 48,500 cusecs of water has been released from Narayanpur Anicut built across Nagavali river in Burja mandal.

The inflow was 29,100 cusecs in Madduvalasa reservoir built across Suvaranamukhi river, a tributary of Nagavali river, and the outflow was 50,434 cusecs, in Palakonda division.

Road communication to several villages was completely cut off as rivers, rivulets and streams overflowed leaving over 53,000 people stranded. The situation was worst in Palakonda division with people facing shortage of food, water and electricity.

Srikakulam District Fire Officer Ch. Krupavaram, Palakonda DSP M. Sravani and other officials travelled in a boat in the floodwaters and reached Kondasekarapalli, Koppara villages of Palakonda division. They provided food and explained the relief measures being taken to rescue people stranded in the floods.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said the district administration had taken preventive steps to minimise the damage to crops in the backdrop of floods and continuous heavy downpour in many parts of the district on Tuesday.

Paddy crop damaged

At least 4,453 hectares under paddy cultivation has been inundated following incessant rains reported over the past 48 hours across East Godavari district. The total extent of area under paddy cultivation is above 2.22 lakh hectares in the district.

East Godavari Agriculture Department Joint Director N. Vijaya Kumar said enumeration of the damaged crops, including paddy and cotton, had commenced across the district.

Agriculture Department authorities were also creating awareness on the measures to be taken to conserve the paddy affected by the rainwater.