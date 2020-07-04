Health Minister refutes allegations of corruption in ambulance services

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2020

‘By resorting to reverse tenders, the government saved ₹185 crore’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health A. Kali Krishna Srinivas has refuted the allegations of large-scale corruption in the ‘108’ and ‘104’ ambulance, and said the State government has in fact reduced the expenditure on the services by ₹185 crore through the reverse tendering process.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivas said the government was transparent in calling for tenders and awarding the contract to the service provider.

“While the entire nation is hailing the State government’s initiative, the opposition leaders are trying to defame the government,” Mr. Srinivas said.

‘Transparency’

Referring to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said, “Everyone knows how Mr. had Naidu sabotaged the ‘108’ ambulance service during the TDP’s term. Many people had lost their lives due to lack of access to emergency care under the TDP rule.”

In contrast, the YSRCP government launched 1,088 ambulances after going through reverse tenders and judicial review, the Minister said, and added that the contract was awarded to Aurobindo Pharma Foundation only through reverse tenders. As a result, the government saved ₹26,000 on each vehicle, Mr. Srinivas said.

“It has been clearly stated in the contract that the government is not responsible for any increase in fuel prices and no additional costs will be paid in the seven-year contract period,” he added.

The prices of petrol and diesel had increased by about ₹9 per liter after the contract was awarded, he said.