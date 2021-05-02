Health Minister promises to address oxygen shortage in E.G.

KAKINADA

02 May 2021 01:28 IST

Authorities told to set up care centres in all revenue divisions

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday directed the East Godavari district authorities to set up a COVID Care Centre in all the revenue divisions on a war-footing basis.

In a review meeting held with the district officials and public representatives, Mr. Krishna Srinivas admitted that there is a shortage in supply of oxygen in the district and assured the officials that the required 72 kg of oxygen per day would be arranged soon. At present, the district authorities are able to get barely 45 kg per day.

Of the total cases reported in the district during the second wave, Rajamahendravaram revenue division alone accounts for 34.3%. In East Godavari, as many as 690 persons succumbed to COVID by April 30 and 12,234 cases are active.

The Minister has appealed to the district authorities to ensure that people get their COVID test results within one day.

Mr. Krishna Srinivas said that the district has 2,328 beds with oxygen facility in the 76 COVID hospitals, in which totally 4,461 beds are available. As many as 788 beds with Intensive Critical Care facilities are available in the district as on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop participated in the online conference.