HC stays polls to Eluru civic body

Vijayawada

09 March 2021 00:43 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the elections to the Eluru Municipal Corporation just two days before the scheduled polling.

It took objection to holding elections without reconciling the voter lists in spite of an earlier judgment which ordered necessary corrections be made.

The court was hearing a batch of writ petitions which challenged the process of elections on the ground that the electoral rolls were not updated and the delimitation of wards was also not taken into account.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its judgment on the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs after hearing petitions which wanted a fresh notification to be issued keeping in view the forced withdrawal of nominations and prevention of candidates from filing their papers in March 2020.

The Jana Sena Party was one of the petitioners which insisted that the State Election Commission should begin the process all over again.