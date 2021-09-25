HC order on special invitees to TTD Board: caveat filed in Supreme Court

The special invitees will be given privileges on a par with TTD Trust Board members.

25 September 2021 13:59 IST

The High Court opined that the impugned G.Os are not in accordance with Section.96 (1) of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act of 1987 as it has no provision for special invitees.

TDP leader M. Uma Maheswara Naidu from Kalyandurg in Anantapur district filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court with regard to the High Court's order to State government to keep under suspension the nomination of 52 individuals as special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board.

Mr. Naidu's counsel Y. Balaji filed the papers in the apex court against the order issued by the High Court

Division Bench (DB) comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya on September 22 against G.O Rt.No.s 568 and 569 through which the special invitees were nominated to the TTD Board.

The petitioner's argument was that since the TTD Board cannot have more than 29 persons (including the chairman) as members, the government issued the said G.Os nominating the special invitees for a period coterminous with the tenure of the Board and giving them protocol on par with the members.