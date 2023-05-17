ADVERTISEMENT

Harrowing time for denizens as heatwave sweeps through South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

May 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Officials advise people to remain indoors between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; weather forecast suggests continuation of heatwave conditions in the region for the next 48 hours

S Murali
S. Murali

The otherwise busy Bandlamitta Centre in Ongole wearing a deserted look as a bull taking rest in the shade of a cart on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

There was no respite from the sweltering heat as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark at several places in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 17 (Wednesday).

All the major roads in Nellore city including the otherwise busy VRC Centre wore a deserted look as the people stayed indoors due to the scorching heat. Those who ventured out on pressing were seen thronging the vends selling tender coconuts, palm fruits and buttermilk. The temperature touched the 44.6 degrees Celsius mark in Ongole, while it hovered around 42.6 degrees Celsius in Nellore.

Health officials advised people to remain indoors between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. even as the weather forecast suggests continuation of the heatwave conditions in the region for the next 48 hours.

Tegacherla in Rapur mandal recorded 44.02 degrees Celsius while Peddaraeddipalle registered 44.04 degrees Celsius. The mercury touched the 43 degrees Celsius mark at Voletivaripalem, Narrawada and Thurpu Rompidodla.

Botlagudur of Pamur mandal in Prakasam district recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius followed by Juvvigunta(44.7° C), Guruvajipeta(44.65° C), Upalapadu(43.73° C), Punugodu (43.5° C), Kolukula (43.23° C) and Nippatlapadu (43.09° C).

The owners of Ongole breed of cattle pressed into service coolers and bathed the animals several times a day. Summer is the toughest time for these cattle which are found on the stretches between Gundalakamma and Musi rivers, said Ch. Ranga Rao, a progressive farmer.

