Handloom crafts fair begins at Shilparamam

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 December 2020 00:57 IST

The 15-day All India Handloom Crafts Mela-2020 was inaugurated at Shilparamam in Madhurawada on Wednesday.

A wide collection of handloom and craft products from across the country are up for sale at the exhibition.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao virtually inaugurated the programme from Amaravati. The event, which will be held till December 30, is being organised by the A.P. Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society, in association with Development Commissioner of Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles.

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 70 associations of handloom weavers and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh among other States are taking part in the exhibition. He said that such exhibitions will prove to be useful for weavers and craftsmen for marketing their products.

“The State government is taking steps to organise such events in every city in the State to help the weavers,” he said.

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism and Culture, Pravin Kumar, Managing Director of APTDC, and Jayaraj, Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Shilparamam, were present.