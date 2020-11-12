Hand over Viveka murder case records to CBI: High Court

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2020 01:02 IST

Order comes after Judicial First Class Magistrate refuses access to the material

In a significant development in the former MP, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, murder case, the High Court, in response to a petition filed by the CBI, on Wednesday directed the Judicial First Class Magistrate of Pulivendula in Kadapa district to hand over the articles of crime in his custody to the investigating agency.

The CBI had approached the High Court following the Magistrate’s refusal to give access to the articles of crime and records, which it wanted for the purpose of investigation.

Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao allowed an interim application filed by the CBI, ordering the Magistrate to give the material requested by it.

The High Court had ordered the State government in March this year to entrust the investigation into the former MP’s murder to the CBI saying that the SIT could not dig out the facts in spite of having enough time at its disposal.

The former MP was murdered on March 15, 2019 ahead of the general elections. The slain leader’s wife Sowbhagya had raised several doubts on the circumstances under which he was done to death and the persons involved in the crime.