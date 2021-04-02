GVMC’s first Council meet expected to be a stormy affair

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 00:59 IST

Opposition looks to take aim at ruling party over a range of issues

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s first Council meeting after a gap of over nine years is expected to be a stormy affair, with opposition parties looking to take aim at the ruling party on a number of issues.

While the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) enjoys an absolute majority with 60 wards, including two independents, the opposition, led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 32 wards, including two independents, and joined by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) with three wards and the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with one ward each, will prove to be a formidable opponent on several issues.

“The first thing that is going to hit the floor will be the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. We will urge the Council to pass a resolution against the move and send it to the Union Government. I am sure the TDP will support us,” said B. Gangarao of the CPI(M), who was elected from Ward 78.

This apart, the proposed hike in property tax will also gain centre-stage as the entire opposition is staunchly against the move.

“The move to calculate property tax based on the market value of the property will increase the tax slab abnormally, and will hurt the middle-class. Moreover, the hike cannot be implemented without the consent of the Council,” said Mr. Gangarao.

“It has to be discussed in the Council only after which it can be implemented. Otherwise, if the State government takes decisions, what is the use of the Council?” said Vanapalli Ravi Kumar, who won from Ward 31 on a TDP ticket.

The Government Order on property tax should be rescinded with immediate effect, Mr. Gangarao added.

Scrutiny of Smart City works

The Left parties and the TDP are also gearing up to question the GVMC over the bad condition of the roads.

“The roads across the city are in a very bad condition, and no repairs have been taken up in the last two years. The GVMC has received close to ₹1,600 crore under the Smart City project, and we would ask for an audit and status report,” said A.J. Stalin of CPI, who won from Ward 72.

“We do not understand why the width of the road near Pandurangapuram has been reduced to accommodate a wider sidewalk under the Smart City project. What is the logic behind it?” questioned Mr. Stalin.

“Both financial and physical reviews of Smart City works is necessary, as we feel that work has been taken up where it was not needed, such as widening the pavement on the Rushikonda beach road,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

A few years ago, about ₹120 crore was spent on constructing an all-utility duct with funding from ADB. But till date, the duct has been left unused and funds have been wasted. The funds could have been diverted for more utility work such as slum development, said another TDP corporator.

Works to be reviewed

The opposition is gearing up to pressure the ruling party to go for a review of all the works that have been taken up in the last nine years. “Till date, there has been no audit on the works done during IFR (International Fleet Review). The amount owed to contractors is over ₹400 crore, and they have not received payments in the last two years. We will raise these issues,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

Underground cabling works have damaged the roads and restoration works are lagging behind. Though there is a duct in Arilova health city area, still trenches are dug for cabling. What was the rationale behind spending money to construct a duct,” said Mr. Ganga Rao.

These apart, sanitation issue, COVID preparedness and other issues are likely to come up for discussion during the session.