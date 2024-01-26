Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla celebrates Republic Day

January 26, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Republic Day celebrations were organised in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Friday where the respective District Collectors unfurled the national flag and participated in various programmes, including the distribution of awards to employees.

After unfurling the national flag in Guntur city, District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that the state government provided a subsidy of Rs. 7.66 crore to nearly 12,200 farmers for seeds during the 2023-24 agriculture year. He added that another Rs. 75 lakh was spent on cattle feed for more than 1500 farmers. The Collector said that Rs. 22.5 crore worth subsidies were given to 203 industrial units in the district in the present financial year.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the government spent more than Rs. 433 crore to provide houses to the eligible beneficiaries (poor people) - about 1.22 lakh in the district. He said that in the ongoing financial year, the State government has started construction of the Varikapudisela project to provide water to drought prone Palnadu district.

On the other hand, the Bapatla District Collector P. Ranjith Basha elaborated on the welfare schemes and development activities taken place in the district during the occasion.

