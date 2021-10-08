Guntur GGH gets second oxygen plant at ₹2 crore

Home Minister M. Sucharitha and Collector Vivek Yadav inaugurating the oxygen plant at the Government General Hospital in Guntur on Thursday.

08 October 2021 10:07 IST

Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Thursday inaugurated the second oxygen plant at the Government General Hospital here on Thursday.

The second oxygen plant was set up with central assistance under PM Cares Fund at a cost of ₹2 crore. The oxygen plant has a capacity of 2,200 LPM and can meet any emergency.

Ms. Sucharitha said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had agreed to provide power consumption charges under YSR Aarogyasri GGH scheme.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the GGH was now equipped with many super speciality facilities and the second oxygen plant would further meet the needs of patients from four districts. The Minister was accompanied by MLC Lella Appireddy, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhar and GGH vice principal Vara Prasad.

Staff Reporter from Vijayawada adds: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas inaugurated the PSA Oxygen Plant, with 500 LPM capacity at Railway Hospital here on Thursday. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said the plant had been set up at a cost of ₹65 lakh. In June, two oxygen plants were installed with a capacity of 250 LPM each.

In addition to the three plants, a 2 kilo litre capacity liquid medical oxygen tank had been installed at the Railway Hospital, said additional DRM D. Srinivas Rao. Railway Hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. M. Sri Lakshmi said the hospital was equipped to cater to the needs of patients even if there was a surge in COVID-19 cases.