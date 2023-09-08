ADVERTISEMENT

Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine’s centenary celebrations to be a six-month long affair

September 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the historic shrine by hoisting the Lourde Matha flag at 9.30 a.m

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine, which was decked up for its centenary celebrations, in Vijayawada on Friday. The six-month long celebrations will begin with a flag hoisting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Gunadala Matha Shrine, which was established in 1924, will commence its centenary celebrations from September 9. The celebrations will go on for six months.

The celebrations will begin with the hoisting of the Lourde Matha flag, followed by a procession and special pujas on Saturday.

Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the historic shrine by hoisting the flag at 9.30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Fr. M. Gabriel, Gunadala Rector Fr. Yelati William Jayaraju, Social Services Centre Fr. Thota Sunil will participate in the inaugural programme.

The celebrations will conclude on February 11, 2024. The procession of Mary Matha will visit all villages during the celebrations.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country will visit the shrine and perform special pujas during the Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams. Services of the fathers and bishops, who developed the famous church, will be recalled.

Bishops, Rectors and Fathers of various shrines will participate in the centenary celebrations and perform special pujas on the occasion, the temple authorities said on Friday.

The Gunadala Mary Matha shrine has been decked up for the centenary celebrations. The temple management has illuminated the historic church and Gunadala wore a festive look for the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US