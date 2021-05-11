Groundnut seed registration in phase I off to good start in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

11 May 2021 08:06 IST

The demand for groundnut seeds from farmers was encouraging on the first day on Monday as 7,406 farmers registered to purchase the seeds on D-Krishi app at Rythu Bharosa Kendras in Anantapur district.

Joint Director Agriculture Y. Ramakrishna said that out of 7,406 farmers, 3,856 made the payment of ₹1,76,19,185 for 3,383 quintals. Those who did not pay will be given 72 hours time from the time of registration to pay the amount. The delivery of the K 6 variety of groundnut seed will be made available from May 17 to those who register and make payment. The entire operation will be done in three phases in each mandal with registrations for the second phase opening on May 17, and third phase on May 21.

Demand for doorstep delivery

Meanwhile, the A.P. Rythu Sangham leaders in Obuladevaracheruvu mandal demanded supply of groundnut seeds at the farmers’ doorstep. This provision has, however, not been made by the State government, the Joint Director said.

