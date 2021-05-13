Green channel helps oxygen tanker reach RIMS sans hassles

A police vehicle escroting the tanker that transported oxygen from Toranagallu in Karnataka to Kadapa on Thursday.

KADAPA

13 May 2021 23:35 IST

The vehicle covered 330 km in a record six hours

The Police Department formed a green channel to ensure a free passage for a truck carrying medical oxygen to reach the Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Kadapa on time.

The lorry covered 330 km from the Jindal plant at Toranagallu in Karnataka to reach Kadapa in a record six hours, saving more than three hours during its journey on the highway which is known for high-density traffic.

Advertising

Advertising

Equipped with GPS tracking facility, the movement of the vehicle was constantly monitored by the police to prevent any hassles en route. The vehicle was carrying medical oxygen to meet the emergency needs at the hospital.

“We have been monitoring the gap of demand and supply of medical oxygen on a daily basis. We formed a green channel to ensure the hassle-free transport of the lifesaving gas. The escort vehicle accompanying the truck ensured that it passed all barricades and check-posts smoothly,” said SP K.K.N. Anburajan.

The authorities, patients and their attendants heaved a sigh of relief on seeing the truck entering the hospital premises at 5 p.m. on Thursday.