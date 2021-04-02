‘Govt. working on creating digital infra up to panchayat level’

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2021 23:47 IST

Target is to provide 19,000 IT workstations by 2024: Mekapati

The government has set itself a target of creating 19,000 IT workstations by 2024, according to IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

“The government is working on creation of digital infrastructure up to the panchayat level such as high-speed Internet at villages and digital libraries with video conferencing facility in the village / ward secretariats,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said while addressing the CXO roundtable here on Friday.

The idea was to develop all the 19,000 village secretariats into digital laboratories. “Additionally, five to six workstations will be provided in every gram panchayat for use as co-working spaces by professionals or entrepreneurs,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister also turned to Twitter to share the initiatives to develop IT and industrial sectors in the State.

“There are many ways our government can support, or ignite #startup ecosystems: making better regulations, showing avenues for capital, providing access to knowledge and creating hubs for incubation,” he said.

Skill development

At the conclave, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government was setting up 30 Skill Development Centres (SDC) across the State in order to impart training in various skills relevant for today’s industry.

The government was also setting up a high-end IT skills university in Visakhapatnam to cater to the skilling and innovation needs across latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, he said.

The government was proposing to establish an integrated technology park in order to create the best working environment in the post COVID-19 world. It would consist of a high-end IT skills university, incubation centres, Centres of Excellence, labs, co-working spaces, State Data Centre (SDC), and offices of the IT, E&C Department in Visakhapatnam, he said.