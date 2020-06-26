Govt. to sign MoU with Amul

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2020 23:21 IST

Aim is to ensure better price and modern marketing facilities to dairy farmers

The State government will sign an MoU with Amul for the development of the dairy sector in the State. The MoU is likely to be signed by July 15. It is expected to help the dairy farmers in getting a better price for the produce. Better marketing facilities and modern technology will be within their reach.

During a review meeting on dairy development and sugar factories in the cooperative sector on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said all modalities for signing the MoU with Amul should be ready by July 15.

“Prepare guidelines for the MoU with the cooperative giant, Amul. Also, take steps for the well- being of livestock and strengthening the cooperative sector to benefit the dairy farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

Sugar factories

The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the prevailing conditions in the cooperative sector.

During the review meeting on cooperative sugar factories, the Chief Minister said units should be revived at the earliest. Prepare a draft a plan and proposals for healthy sugar factories in the cooperative sector, he said.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, K. Kannababu, and M. Goutham Reddy, Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.